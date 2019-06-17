Adeleke vs Oyetola: Supreme Court Fixes July 5 To Deliver Final Judgment On Osun Governorship Election

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed July 5, 2019, to deliver its judgment on the 2018 Osun State governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, had approached the apex court following the decision of the appeal court to pronounce Governor Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the election.

Adeleke’s lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), prayed the court to uphold the ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that pronounced Adeleke as the legal winner of the election and discard the judgment by the appeal court.

At the resumed hearing today, a seven-man-committee headed by Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned sitting on the matter until July 5 for judgment.

Oyetola’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) together with the counsel representing the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr. Yusuf Ali (SAN), and the All Progressives Congress counsel, Olumide Olujinmi, all urged the apex court to dismiss the appeal and retain Oyetola as the governor.