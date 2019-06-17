Appeal Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Removal Of Ihedioha As Imo Governor

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

Imo State Court of Appeal has dismissed a suit filed by Senator Sam Anyanwu challenging the candidacy of Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

Anyanwu had approached the Imo Federal High Court seeking the court to declare void the primary election of Peoples Democratic Party that produced Ihedioha as the winner. 

Ihedioha had won the PDP’s primary election conducted on 1st of October 2018. He had a total vote of 1,723 while Anyanwu had 1,282.

Anyanwu, who is accusing Iheadioha of over-voting and use of thuggery, is also asking the court to declare him the winner of the primary election.

The appellate court followed the judgment of the lower court by dismissing the matter on the basis that Anyanwu lacks adequate evidence to prove his case against Ihedioha.

Justice Raphael Agbo of the Appeal court, while delivering the judgment, stated that “the court could not establish the fact” while ruling that the case be dismissed for “lack of proof”.

