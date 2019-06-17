Boeing 737 Plane Crashes: CEO Admits Company Installed Faulty Cockpit

Both crashes involved the 737 MAX model. In April, Boeing announced plans to cut back production of its 737 MAX aircraft after several countries grounded the aircraft following the crashes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

The chief executive officer of Boeing said the United States-based aircraft maker had made a mistake in installing a faulty cockpit warning system on its 737 MAX planes, Reuters reported.

Dennis Muilenburg’s admission came after two fatal crashes over the last year.

In March, 157 people died when Ethiopian Airlines flight JT610 crashed minutes after takeoff. In October last year, 189 people died when Lion Air’s flight ET302 crashed off the coast of Indonesia.

Both crashes involved the 737 MAX model. In April, Boeing announced plans to cut back production of its 737 MAX aircraft after several countries grounded the aircraft following the crashes.

Muilenburg said on Sunday that Boeing failed to communicate “crisply” with regulators and customers, and admitted that it will take a long time for the planemaker to regain consumer confidence.

However, he defended the company’s broad engineering and design approach to the Boeing 737 MAX planes.

The chief executive said he expects the 737 MAX to return to service this year. Muilenburg added that 90 percent of the aircraft’s customers have taken part in simulator sessions with its upgraded MCAS software.

“Clearly, we can make improvements, and we understand that and we will make those improvements,” he said.

Muilenburg said the company is fully supporting the criminal investigation the US Department of Justice has initiated into the two crashes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Corruption: Sara Netanyahu, Wife Of Israel Prime Minister, Convicted
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Environment Apapa Gridlock: Container Falls On Two Vehicles
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Business FedEx Probe Not Retaliation For Huawei’s, Says China
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International Severe Heat: Dozens Die In India, Government To Give Families $5,700
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Bashir Interrogated For Corruption, Illegal Possession Of Foreign Currency
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
International Possibility Of Outbreak Of Ebola In Nigeria Very Low, Says Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Nigeria Presidency: Buhari, APC Should Give South-west Presidential Ticket, Lawan Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: Sara Netanyahu, Wife Of Israel Prime Minister, Convicted
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Sports Super Eagles Midfielder Ndidi To Join Manchester United
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics It's True Tinubu Begged Abacha To Be Commissioner In Lagos -Bode George
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Arrest 26-year-old Fake Drugs Manufacturer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity Rev. Solomon-Ahima, Incumbent Ayokunle Battle To Lead Christian Association Of Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Government Doesn't Understand Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) Agreement -AfDB
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics We Need To Teach Men Women Aren't Subordinate, Don't Belong To 'The Other Room', Says Vice-President Osinbajo On Father's Day
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Attacks: President Buhari Streamlines Security In North West
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Moves To Tackle Cultists, Kidnappers In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Biafrans Need Justice That Eluded Them Before, During And After The War, Says Sowore
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Emulate India, South Africa Presidents By Forming Your Cabinet Now, Obi Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad