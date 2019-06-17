BREAKING: Governor Ishaku Imposes Curfew On Jalingo Following Violence In Taraba

A statement by Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the governor, said: "A curfew has been imposed on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, has imposed a curfew on Jalingo and environs. 

The curfew came in the wake of a violent invasion of communities in the state by suspected herdsmen and a subsequent clash with security operatives around Nukkai ATC, near the state university.

The curfew will be between 4 pm and 6 am each day until further notice.

Saharareporters has reported a violent clash involving troops of the Nigerian army and militiamen in Jenabbai, near Nukkai, around the vicinity of the state university.

"In view of a fresh outbreak of the crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo today, Monday, June 17,  2019, the Taraba State government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

"The curfew is from 4 pm to 6 am daily. It remains in force until further notice. Security agencies in the state have been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

