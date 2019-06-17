BREAKING: Ondo Governor Akeredolu Sacks Three Commissioners

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, has sacked three Commissioners who are members of the State Executive Council (SEC), in a cabinet reshuffle, SaharaReporters can report.

The sacked members of the cabinet are Solagbade Amodeni, Commissioner for Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; Taofiq Abdusalam, Commissioner Works and Infrastructures and Ismaila Olurimisi who is in charge of Ministry of Culture.

The three men were relieved of their position Monday evening.

Akeredolu made the announcement of sacking the three men at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting and directed them to hand over all the government’s property in their possession to permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.

It remained unclear as of the time of reporting while the three commissioners were given the boot
 

SaharaReporters, New York

