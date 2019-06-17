EU Report: Concerned Nigerians Group Calls For Resignation Of Nigeria's Electoral Body, INEC's Chairman's Resignation

A civil society organization, Concerned Nigerians Group, has called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commissions ( INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu over report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) on 2019 general elections.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday on behalf of the group, Mr.Dare Ariyo, said the Chairman of the electoral umpire has no moral right to remain in the office having been indicted by the report of the EU.

Ariyo said: "Since INEC has denied that they have no server in the court of lied on oath and we must know. That is why I also support the fact that the INEC Chairman should step aside to allow thorough investigation and we believe if the executive is not willing to do that we are calling on national assembly who approved the budget to demand the INEC chairman to step down."

"The Concerned Nigerians Group is particularly satisfied with the 'audacious and grand' final report of the EU EOM which was made public over the weekend and contained 30 recommendations to improve future electoral processes. The EU EOM has done a good job and we laud its positive impacts on our elections.

"We believe that the reports by EU EOM, other partners, and our own recommendations should provide sufficient information to guide the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in developing a far-reaching framework for fundamental electoral reforms."

According to him, the controversy over INEC server has lingered for so long in the public space and is gradually eroding the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral body as an institution that has sincerity of purpose in conducting free, fair and credible elections.

Also speaking, a human right activist, Deji Adeyanju, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action and sign the electoral act into law to ensuring credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

The European Union Election Observation Mission on Friday released its report on the just concluded general elections where the flaws and shortcomings of the process were highlighted.