Prince Harry Accused Of Cheating On Meghan Markel With Model

A new book by royal biographer, Angela Levin has claimed that Prince Harry was dating Sarah Ann Macklin when he met and started dating Meghan Markle.

In the book entitled Harry: Conversations with the Prince, Levin says Harry and Sarah Ann met at a private party, where they swapped numbers and exchanged some texts,"But it turned out to be just a fling."

Prince Harry is said to have gone out on multiple dates with Sarah Ann who models for Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.

The allegations are coming at a time when Prince William is also linked to another woman while he’s married to Kate Middleton.

While at the Queen's birthday (Trooping the Colour) Meghan reportedly put on a brave face despite already knowing about the allegations.

