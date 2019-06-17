US Student Visa Ban Is Fake News, Says American Embassy

Distancing itself from the story it described as "fake news", the embassy tweeted on its verified Twitter handle

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

The United States Mission in Nigeria has dismissed viral news which said the embassy is no longer issuing student visa to Nigerians.

Distancing itself from the story it described as "fake news", the embassy tweeted on its verified Twitter handle, @USEmbassyAbuja, saying, “#FakeNews Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Corruption: Sara Netanyahu, Wife Of Israel Prime Minister, Convicted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Bashir Interrogated For Corruption, Illegal Possession Of Foreign Currency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Boeing 737 Plane Crashes: CEO Admits Company Installed Faulty Cockpit
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Prince Harry Accused Of Cheating On Meghan Markel With Model
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights South Africa Xenophobic Killings: 130 Nigerians Murdered In 30 Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Possibility Of Outbreak Of Ebola In Nigeria Very Low, Says Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Nigeria Presidency: Buhari, APC Should Give South-west Presidential Ticket, Lawan Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Corruption: Sara Netanyahu, Wife Of Israel Prime Minister, Convicted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Protest In Ondo As Angry Youths Shut Down Akeredolu's Office
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kingibe: National Interest Supersedes MKO Abiola's Mandate, That's Why I Joined Abacha Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Banditry: Governor Matawalle Ignores Nigerian Security Agencies, Flies To Dubai To Seek Solutions
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Why We Got Into Trouble In 2019 Elections – Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Zamfara Attacks: President Buhari Streamlines Security In North West
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Bashir Interrogated For Corruption, Illegal Possession Of Foreign Currency
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Boeing 737 Plane Crashes: CEO Admits Company Installed Faulty Cockpit
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Access Bank: Nigeria's Financial Institution Embroiled In Staff Gratuities Scandal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zookeepers Claim Gorilla Swallows N6.8 Million in Kano, Ganduje Kicks, Orders Probe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics It's True Tinubu Begged Abacha To Be Commissioner In Lagos -Bode George
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad