US Student Visa Ban Is Fake News, Says American Embassy

The United States Mission in Nigeria has dismissed viral news which said the embassy is no longer issuing student visa to Nigerians.

Distancing itself from the story it described as "fake news", the embassy tweeted on its verified Twitter handle, @USEmbassyAbuja, saying, “#FakeNews Alert! Be advised, reports of Student Visa ban for Nigerians is false. If you have seen such manufactured item on Facebook and Twitter or received it via WhatsApp, please communicate that it is false.”