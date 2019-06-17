We Have Eliminated Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa, Nigerian Airforce Claims

Ibikunle Daramola

The Nigerian Airforce has said that it launched an air strike which eliminated Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest, Borno state.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said air strikes were conducted on specific targets in the forest.

The claim is coming less than 24 hours after Boko Haram suicide bombers detonated their Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) at a viewing center in Mandarari ward, Konduga local government area of Borno state on Sunday evening.

Ibikunle said:” In continuation of its sustained air strikes against terrorists’ targets in Borno State, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has severely degraded another Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout in the Sambisa Forest.

“The operation was executed yesterday, 16 June 2019, after persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed heavy presence of BHTs at a new camp with several structures hidden under the thick foliage of the Forest.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

” Its bombs hit the target area, with devastating effects on several of the camouflaged structures, neutralizing their BHT occupants.”