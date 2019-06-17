World Cup: Late Drama At Britanny As France Beat Nigeria 1-0

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2019

Hosts France finished top of Group A after a twice-taken penalty by Wendie Renard gave them a 1-0 win over Nigeria in an incident-packed finish in Rennes.

The initial penalty - awarded after a video assistant referee review for a foul on Viviane Asseyi - hit the post.

But keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was judged to have moved off her line early and Renard slotted the re-taken spot kick.

Nigeria still have a big chance of making the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, BBC reports.

France, meanwhile, head to Le Havre to play a last-16 tie against, as yet, unknown opponents on 23 June.

This was an unconvincing display by Corinne Diacre's side against a team ranked 38th in the world, with France guilty of wasteful finishing before the late drama in Brittany.

