Zamfara Attacks: President Buhari Streamlines Security In North West

Following the latest bandits' attacks in Zamfara State that led to the death of 34 people, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate activation of long-term strategic security plane for the geopolitical zone, as many displaced residents of the state have fled to the Niger Republic.

Bandits had attacked three villages in Shinkafi local government, Zamfara on Friday.

President Buhari, speaking through Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, directed that the new strategy would revamp security structures and operations, following infiltration of bandits.

He said, “While extending condolences to the government and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states for losses in recent attacks, the President has directed the immediate implementation of the long-term strategic security plan for the geopolitical zone, which was collectively drawn by security agencies and state governments.

“Under the security plan, states working with the federal government will support security and military operations with logistics and local intelligence. To strengthen the loop and scale up surveillance, the federal government is establishing new forward operational bases.”

The president added that as part of the plan, the National Emergency Management Agency and State Emergency Management Agencies are expected to streamline operations to provide succour for displaced persons, many of whom are taking refuge in neighbouring Niger Republic and ensure their return under protection.