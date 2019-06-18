42-year-old Man Defiles Teenager

A 42-year-old man has been arraigned and remanded in prison custody for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old boy in his residence at Ojo.

The man, Godwin Joseph, was charged for child defilement before Mrs. Bola Osunsanmi, the presiding magistrate at the Ikeja Magistrate Court, on Tuesday.

The magistrate ordered that Joseph be kept in prison while the police await legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ezekiel Ayorinde, the prosecutor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in April in his residence at Ojo.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendant lured the boy into his house after making him believe he wanted to buy the goods he was hawking.

When the charge was read, Osunsanmi did not take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered that he should be kept behind bars pending the legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the case until August 26.