Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto Attacks: President Buhari Vows To Deal With Perpetrators, Commiserate With Victims

*Promises to launch more forward operating bases in vulnerable areas

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned attacks which occurred in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, and also expressed his condolences to the people of Zamfara and Sokoto states over recent attacks they suffered in the hands of bandits.

The suicide bomb attack took place at a viewing centre in Mandarari area of the state, leaving at least 30 people dead.

“We will ensure that the perpetrators are found and brought to justice, and we will also continue to give our law enforcement agencies all the support and resources they require to prevent these attacks and keep our communities safe.

“Condolences also to the families of the victims of the killings and destruction of property in Sokoto and Zamfara states. We are taking this issue of the infiltration of bandits very seriously and, more than ever before we’re collaborating with the state governments.

“In recent times we have established new Forward Operating Bases in vulnerable communities. We’re now set to launch more FOBs. We will scale up military operations while the states support with logistics and local intelligence. Together we will defeat these bandits and criminals,” President Buhari explained.

