Cholera Outbreak In Adamawa, One Dead, 76 Hospitalized

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

Adamawa State Government says it has recorded 76 cases since the outbreak of cholera in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Abubakar Mohammed, the Information Officer of the State Ministry of Health, said this on Tuesday in a statement released in Yola, the capital of Adamawa.

According to the statement, the state has recorded one death following the outbreak in Yola North, Yola South and Girei LGAs.

The statement reads in part: “The Epidemiological unit of the ministry received the report on acute watery diarrhoea and vomiting on 12th May 2019, samples collected and tested using both Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and cultured results from reference laboratory yielded positive.

“As of today Tuesday the 18th of June 2019, a total of 76 cases were recorded with one death, giving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.3%.

“Yola North reported 44 cases with 1 death (CFR= 2.3%); Yola South has 1 case with no death (CFR = 0%); and Girei recorded 31 cases with no death (CFR=0%).

”A 24-hour ambulance services and toll-free lines were made operational to ease the movement of suspected cases from the communities to the health facilities. Mass media campaigns in radio and TV will commence sensitizing the general public on cholera prevention and control measures and good hygiene promotion practices.

“General public is hereby encouraged to report any suspected case immediately to the nearest health facility or Call the following toll free lines 08031230359, 07080601139 for a prompt response. All calls made to the lines are free of charge."

