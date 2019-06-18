Gbajabiamila Visits VP Osinbajo, Vows To Work With Opposition Parties

Femi Gbajabiamila, the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, has promised to carry opposition lawmakers along as the All Progressives Congress-controlled house reforms the Green Chamber during his tenure as the speaker.

Gbajabiamila said this after a visit to the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Aso Villa on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Gbajabiamila, also said he would involve the opposition members in the activities at the Lower Chamber.

He, however, dodged other questions from the state house correspondents saying he would not reveal further details of his discussion with the Vice president while stating that the meeting was about moving the country forward.

“It was not a personal visit, but you can call it a hybrid between personal and official, but most official, addressing the issues of the problem.

“We discussed how the executive and the legislature can collaborate to make life better for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Committees will be unfolded in the next few weeks and you will see how we intend to carry the opposition along; I am not letting anything out of the bag but you can be sure that they will be carried along.

“You heard my inaugural speech; we are going to be doing things differently; we are going to build on whatever the achievements are of the 8th Assembly,” Gbajabiamila said.

Gbajabiamila promised to carry out a total reform of the house while asserting that the reforms would, in turn, lead to the advancement of the country.

He said, “It is going to be a reformed house; the reforms are going to be dished out piecemeal so as not to shut the system.

“But there will be reforms that will be for the benefit of the country. We see how it goes.”

