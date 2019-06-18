Murder Of Civil Defence Corps Officer: Police Arraign Two Cops

At the resumed hearing of the case counsel to the family of the deceased, Joshua Musa argued that the prosecution are not ready and cannot secure any conviction going by way and manner the witnesses are being called.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

The Nigeria Police on Tuesday arraigned two of its officers who allegedly killed Ogar Jumbo, an officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the high court of Federal Capital Territory Nyanya Abuja. 

The two traffic wardens officers, Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit, on March 20 beat Jumbo, an Assistant Superintendent of the NSCDC to death in the presence of his wife and children for alleged violation of traffic rules at Nyanya.

The accused who were brought to court from Kuje prison were seen covering their faces from the cameras. 

He noted that even it is not the duty of the prosecution to secure a conviction at all cost the needful must be done and due process must be adhered to.

He noted that even it is not the duty of the prosecution to secure a conviction at all cost the needful must be done and due process must be adhered to.

Earlier the prosecution counsel, Patrick Ogele, told the court that they ready for the case and cross-examination of the witnesses who are already in court.

