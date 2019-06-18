Petrol Sells At Average Of N145 Across Nigeria -NBS

Nigerians bought a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, at the exact government regulated price of N145.0 nationwide data released Monday by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics shows.

According to the statistical authority in the country, Ebonyi State was the most expensive place to fuel your car in Nigeria with a liter of gasoline going for N146.25.

The data Bureau said the average price for diesel around the country was N228.02 in May, while a liter of kerosene was sold for N315.91, a gallon was bought at the cost of N1,210.56.

In the same period, a 5kg refill liquefied Petrol Gas (LPG cylinder cost N2,028.04 while a 12.5kg cooking gas was sold for N4,220.44. Generally, all the data sets released by the NBS shows a decrease in the prices of the commodities measured.

For petrol, there was a 3.4 percent decrease in the price of the product year-on-year. There was also a 0.6% decrease from N145.9 in April to N145.0 in May 2019. Kwara- N146.14 and Niger- N146.11, were the second and third most expensive places to buy petrol.

The cheapest places to operate a car-guzzling engine are Enugu- N143.55, Katsina- N142.50 and Gombe N141.08. There was also a decrease in the price of diesel nationwide between April and May.

In April, a liter of diesel was sold for N230.67 which is 1.15% more than the price of N228.02 for May 2019.

However, there was a 10.87 percent increase when the price in May 2018 is compared with the corresponding month in 2019.

The most expensive places to operate a high diesel consuming generator or bus, in May, were the Boko Haram ravaged states of Borno- N266.67, Adamawa- N245.63 as well as Cross River- N245.28.

The cheapest states to fire your industrial generators and commuter-sized buses in May were, Nasarawa- N206.91, Ekiti- 206.65 and the epicenter of herder/farmer clashes, Benue- N203.33. There was an increase in the price of a gallon of kerosene year-on-year, just as there was in the price of diesel.

Between May 2018 and May 2019, there was a 23.07 percent surge in the price of a gallon of kerosene.

In April however, the price of the cooking fuel was N1211.99 in April- making a 0.12 percent decrease to N1,210.56 in the month under view. Gombe- N1,415.38, Taraba, N1,397.00 and Jigawa- N1,378.57, are the most expensive states where you can re-fill your gallon of kerosene. The product was cheapest in Bayelsa- N1,040.90, Akwa Ibom- N1,031.25 and Abuja- N1,012.50. The price of a 12.5kg LPG decreased in both month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons- a similarity it shares with PMS. There was a 0.79 percent drop from 4,253.91 in April to N4,220.44 in May.

When May 2019 is juxtaposed with the preceding May, there is a 1.82 percent in the price of a 12.5kg cooking gas. The states where it was most expensive to cook with a 12.5kg gas cylinder in Nigeria were, the hydrocarbon producing states of Bayelsa- N4,690.00, Akwa Ibom- (N4,611.67) as well as Enugu (N4,608.33).

The cheapest places to cook meals that require much heat in may with a 12.5kg cylinder were Katsina- N3,842.86, Kano- N3,825.00 and Ekiti- N3,806.25. The price of a 5kg cooking gas reduced by 0.90 percent month-on=month and 2.13 percent year-on-year.

While the federal government keeps the price of petrol at N145 through subsidies it intends to put in the budget for the first time since the 2015 appropriation document, Nigerians pay for that prince to be uniform across the country.

Through payment mechanisms such as the Marine Transport average, the National Transport Allowance/average, Bridging fund and interdistrict scheme which are embedded into the cost of a liter of petrol, Nigerians ensure that their kin in far-flung parts of the country get the product at the same cost as those near functioning ports and depots.

Since the price of the product is arbitrarily fixed at N145, the federal government invariably subsidizes the actual price of PMS which is above N145 while factoring in the equalization cost as well.