Rufus Giwa Polythenic Shut Down Indefinitely

"In view of this development, I wish to intimate that all the students of the institution are hereby advised to vacate the institution not less later than 3 pm today, Tuesday 18th June 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2019

The management of the Ondo state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, has announced the shut down of institution indefinitely. 

The sealing of the institution was announced in a statement on Tuesday issued by Sule Atiku, acting registrar of the school. 

Atiku said the closure was to forestall a breakdown of law and order in the institution. 

The statement reads, "On behalf of the Governing Council/Management, i have the mandate to announce to the general public that the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo is hereby closed down until further notice.

"In view of this development, I wish to intimate that all the students of the institution are hereby advised to vacate the institution not less later than 3 pm today, Tuesday 18th June 2019.

"This closure has become imperative in order for the council/management to forestall the break down of law and order."

A lecturer in the institution who did not want to be named told SaharaReporters the school was closed due to disagreement over the issue of promotion and entitlement for academic staff of the institution.

He said, "Yes, we the lecturers have been at loggerheads with the management of the school for some times over issues of our promotions and some entitlement which had been reached for a long time.

"There are many of us who are due for promotions, and there are some funds including our salary arrears that have not been paid among so many other unresolved conflicts.

"In fact, the management was not ready to listen to us and has been dragging all our issues to the state government in a blame game. 

"So, instead of going ahead with the proposed exam for the students, we have decided that we cannot allow the institution to go ahead with the exams nor allow the lecturer to invigilate the students.

"Some of these issues were reached with the management but they have failed to execute the agreement and had been playing on our intelligence.

"Sensing that we might cause some trouble, the management decided to shut down the school this morning," he concluded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education We'll Arrest You, Your Parents, Governor Ganduje Threatens Out-of-School Children
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education EXCLUSIVE: 2 Already Deported, More Than 100 NDDC Foreign Scholarship Beneficiaries At Risk Of Deportation
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: Forgery, Bribery, Exam Malpractice Are Booming At Lagos Primary Schools
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Education Kwara Poly Staff, Students Kick Against Appointment Of Rector, Registrar
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A Most Important Message To Nigerian Students...
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Students Chase Babangida’s Campaigners From Abeokuta
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International UPDATE: Nigerian Man Who Destroyed Five Nigerian Embassy Cars In London Identified, Arrested
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Fund Mismanagement: Party Suspends Okorocha's Son-in-law, Nwosu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME 19-year-old Eniola Aluko Shot Dead In London, Police Make 5 Arrests
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Prince Harry Accused Of Cheating On Meghan Markle With Model
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
International US Student Visa Ban Is Fake News, Says American Embassy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Egypt First Democratic President Dies Of Heart Attack In Court During Sitting
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
International World Cup: Late Drama At Britanny As France Beat Nigeria 1-0
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Governor Akeredolu Sacks Three Commissioners
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Buhari Didn't Release Budget On Time So We Couldn't Deploy Server In 2019 Elections -INEC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Access Bank: Nigeria's Financial Institution Embroiled In Staff Gratuities Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: Ondo State Governor Akeredolu Appoints Five New Commissioners
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Nigeria Presidency: Buhari, APC Should Give South-west Presidential Ticket, Lawan Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad