Ethiopia Has Highest Number Of Displaced Persons At 2.3 Million, Nigeria Has 1.95Million -UN

A report published Wednesday by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), says Ethiopia has the highest new number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the world in 2018.

According to the report, the number of humans forcefully moved as either refugees, asylum seekers or IDP’s rose to around 70.8 million in the year under review.

The figure is 2.3 million more persons more than what was recorded for 2017.

"What we are seeing in these figures is further confirmation of a longer-term rising trend in the number of people needing safety from war, conflict, and persecution," Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. The only country in Africa which has not been colonized before- Ethiopia, were plagued by communal clashes along boundaries throughout the year in focus.

Despite the overwhelming number of forcibly evicted people in the world, Grandi thanked the outpouring of care shown by communities who take-in refugees and IDPs.

According to the report, IDPs were the largest group of displaced persons with 41.3 million people getting forcefully coerced into relocating from their place of dwelling.

The next are refugees, persons who have been mandated to leave their country altogether.

There are 25.9 million of such people registered with the UNRA. The smallest of the number are those who are seeking asylum in other countries but have not been granted.

Two-thirds of all refugees in the globe once lived in either Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar or Somalia. In 2018, Syria contributed the highest number of persons to the refugee pull with 6.7 million, followed by Afghanistan with 2.7 million.

The report observed that the population of displaced persons averaged out to 37,000 people every day.

At 92,400 persons, less than seven percent of all refugees have been settled.

"While language around refugees and migrants is often divisive, we are also witnessing an outpouring of generosity and solidarity, especially by communities who are themselves hosting large numbers of refugees," The BBC quotes Grandi as saying.

Historically, the BBC said this is the highest number of the displaced population the UNRA has recorded since the 1951 refugee convention. The last high peak per global population was 3.7 per 1,000 in 1992. It has now increased to 9.3 per 1,000.

The number of persons displaced was mainly swelled between 2012 and 2015- during the civil war in Syria. This data itself is not reflective of the real figure according to the UNRA.

It said numbers from Venezuela where over four million persons have been displaced, was not completely captured in the 2018 report.

Using statistics from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, the International Organisation for Migration identified in 26th displacement tracking round that there are up to 1.95 million IDPs in Nigeria.