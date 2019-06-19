Gov Dickson Sacks Bayelsa Election Commission Chairman, Appoints Another PDP Loyalist As Replacement

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2019

Seriake Dickson, the governor of Bayelsa State, has appointed Mr. Remember Ogbe as acting chairman of Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC).

The governor, who immediately swore in Ogbe, urged him to ensure that free and fair local government elections take place in the state. 

Mr. Remember was a one-time council boss of Southern Ijaw council area and a Peoples Democratic Party member

The new appointment came on the heels of protests by some opposition parties against the previous appointment of Mr. Ball Oyarede.

Mr. Oyarede a card-carrying member of the PDP and served in the sixth Assembly in Bayelsa State until June 6, 2019.

