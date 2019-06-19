Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty

*Advises him to read 'How To Sleep Better'

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 19, 2019

Former Senator Shehu Sani has thrown jabs at Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo over comments he made on Tuesday about his inability to sleep due to the level poverty of Nigerians.

Osinbajo had said: "I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty; the issue is that the largest number of those who vote for us are the very poor.

“The promises that government makes to them is that their lives will be better and obviously they are looking at their lives being better in the shortest possible time.

“I will like to see Nigeria being an industrialised nation in the next 10 years; a very strong middle class and most people living above poverty line.’’

In a tweet offering advice, Sani recommended a book, 'How To Sleep Better' by Dr. Neil Stanley.

"I just read that the VP is having sleepless nights because of the alarming rate of poverty in our country.I commend him for always having the masses in his heart.

"I also advise that he should try and get this book, ‘How to sleep Better’ by Dr. Neil Stanley, available on Amazon. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice President has said the problem of extreme poverty in Nigeria gives him sleepless nights."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics No Leader Is Immune To Investigations By God -Emir Sanusi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Fund Mismanagement: Party Suspends Okorocha's Son-in-law, Nwosu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kebbi Gov Denies Refusing To Confirm Acting Chief Justice For 'Being Christian'
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Lawan, Gbajabiamila Promise To Work On EU Elections Observers’ Recommendation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Makes A U-turn, Denies Promising To Clear Apapa Gridlock In 60 Days
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Mace-snatching Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President To Nigerians: Let Bygones Be Bygones
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Person Who Needs My Breast Isn't Complaining, Tiwa Savage Slams Body Shamer
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel US Data Reveal Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Investigate Nigerian Professor, Caution Him For Breach Of Peace In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 67-year-old Nigerian Woman Hacks First Bank Account, Steals N16.2 Million
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Mystery Group Locks Nigerian Shops In Ghana With Padlocks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Kenya US To Ban Corrupt Kenyans From Entering Country
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Egypt Mohammed Morsi: UN Calls For Probe Of Ex-Egyptian President’s Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Women’s World Cup: If I Told You How I Felt, FIFA Would Send Me Packing, Says Nigerian Coach
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: Nigerian Man Who Destroyed Five Nigerian Embassy Cars In London Identified, Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 19-year-old Eniola Aluko Shot Dead In London, Police Make 5 Arrests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad