Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty

Former Senator Shehu Sani has thrown jabs at Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo over comments he made on Tuesday about his inability to sleep due to the level poverty of Nigerians.

Osinbajo had said: "I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty; the issue is that the largest number of those who vote for us are the very poor.

“The promises that government makes to them is that their lives will be better and obviously they are looking at their lives being better in the shortest possible time.

“I will like to see Nigeria being an industrialised nation in the next 10 years; a very strong middle class and most people living above poverty line.’’

In a tweet offering advice, Sani recommended a book, 'How To Sleep Better' by Dr. Neil Stanley.

"I just read that the VP is having sleepless nights because of the alarming rate of poverty in our country.I commend him for always having the masses in his heart.

"I also advise that he should try and get this book, ‘How to sleep Better’ by Dr. Neil Stanley, available on Amazon. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice President has said the problem of extreme poverty in Nigeria gives him sleepless nights."