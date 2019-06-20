Ghana University Dismissal Of Nigerian Professor Appropriate, Says Country's Minister, Mensah Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana's Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Ghana's Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has backed the decision of the University of Education Winneba to terminate the appointment of the visiting Nigerian professor, Austin Nwagbara, who was seen in a video inciting Nigerians against Ghana.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, the Suame MP said the professor’s conduct was inappropriate, Ghana's Star FM reports.

“What the university has done is appropriate and we can’t continue to have such persons in our midst. No country will encourage that sort of thing in its backyard,” he said. See Also Education Ghanaians Vs Nigerians: Ghana University Dismisses Vocal Nigerian Professor Nwagbara

The decision to terminate the contract with academic was taken after a disciplinary committee of the university conducted a probe into the content of the video. Starr News sources say the professor told the committee the video was doctored.

“The university after subjecting Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara to internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has, accordingly, dismissed him,” the university said in a statement.

Content of the video has been widely condemned by Ghanaians over fears it could further polarise the recent tensed relationship between locals and Nigerians residing in the country.