Ghana University Dismissal Of Nigerian Professor Appropriate, Says Country's Minister, Mensah Bonsu

“What the university has done is appropriate and we can’t continue to have such persons in our midst. No country will encourage that sort of thing in its backyard,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2019

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana's Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Ghana's Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has backed the decision of the University of Education Winneba to terminate the appointment of the visiting Nigerian professor, Austin Nwagbara, who was seen in a video inciting Nigerians against Ghana.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, the Suame MP said the professor’s conduct was inappropriate, Ghana's Star FM reports.

“What the university has done is appropriate and we can’t continue to have such persons in our midst. No country will encourage that sort of thing in its backyard,” he said. See Also Education Ghanaians Vs Nigerians: Ghana University Dismisses Vocal Nigerian Professor Nwagbara 0 Comments 15 Minutes Ago

The decision to terminate the contract with academic was taken after a disciplinary committee of the university conducted a probe into the content of the video. Starr News sources say the professor told the committee the video was doctored.

“The university after subjecting Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara to internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has, accordingly, dismissed him,” the university said in a statement.

Content of the video has been widely condemned by Ghanaians over fears it could further polarise the recent tensed relationship between locals and Nigerians residing in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Investigate Nigerian Professor, Caution Him For Breach Of Peace In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigeria’s Private Universities Charging School Fees In Dollars, Not Naira –Prof. Bogoro
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ghana Mystery Group Locks Nigerian Shops In Ghana With Padlocks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM We Applied Force But Didn't Shoot Protesting Youths - Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Celebrity Person Who Needs My Breast Isn't Complaining, Tiwa Savage Slams Body Shamer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel US Data Reveal Visa Denials For Nigerians Increased In 2018​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Investigate Nigerian Professor, Caution Him For Breach Of Peace In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Russians, One Ukrainian to Face Trial For Bringing Down Flight Mh17
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sports Group C: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Kenya US To Ban Corrupt Kenyans From Entering Country
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Petitions Perversion Of Justice: State C.I.D Panti And The Missing Case File By Onome Amawhe
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Banditry: Police Reveal How Herdsmen Use Cattle To Move Firearms
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Appoints Kyari As New Group Managing Director For NNPC, Replaces Maikanti Baru
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad