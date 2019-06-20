Nigerian Professor Killed In His Port Harcourt Apartment

*Rivers State University lecturer was attacked by armed robbers -Police

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 20, 2019

A professor at the Rivers State University (RSU), Emmanuel Amadi, a lecturer at the Department of Microbiology has been killed in his house at Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

It was rumoured that some suspected armed robbers killed him in the early hours of yesterday. 

Port Harcourt has been an area notorious for criminal activities, especially incessant kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery, and assassination.

Some of the residents appealed to security agencies to capture and arraign the killers in the court of law. 

However, the spokesman for RSU, Mr. Sydney Enyindah, confirmed the news and said it was a great loss to the university. 

He said “Prof. Amadi was attacked in his house at Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt in the early hours of today (yesterday) by armed robbers. The sad information came while we were having a management meeting today."

The State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belle, has said the killing would be investigated and all the perpetrators must be brought to book.

