Again, Akeredolu Tells Federal Government: Nigeria Will Gain Billions Of Dollars Legalizing Cannabis Cultivation

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, has again called for the legalization of cannabis cultivation in Nigeria to tap from its potential impact on economic growth.

Akeredolu, who spoke while playing host to the Acting Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) Mr. Benson Oluwayiopese, in Akure, said the plant had both its health and economic benefits which could only be harnessed if it was cultivated.

He also explained that when the oil of cannabis is extracted, it could be used to cure many chronic illnesses stressing that the country stands to gain a lot from the potential of the plant.

According to Akeredolu, there is a need for more research on the medicinal use of cannabis for the benefit of mankind and improvement of the country's economy.

He said, "Nigeria stands to gain billions of dollars like other countries from the proposed legal and controlled cultivation of cannabis."

In May 2019, Governor Akeredolu travelled to Thailand in other to study the medicinal use of cannabis as parts of the measures to diversify the state's economy.

Responding, Mr. Oluwayiopese said he was in Ondo on a tour of how to grow commercial cannabis.

According to him, Ondo state was chosen for the study tour because of its novel and innovative intention towards legalized and controlled cannabis cultivation for medicinal and economic benefits.

The prison boss noted that Canada, Uruguay, America, and many other countries had already legalized cannabis cultivation for medical purposes and economic benefits.

He stressed that if the cultivation of cannabis was legalized at the national level it would help in improving the economy.