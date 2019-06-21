Gunman Shoots Wedding Guests In Kano

A gunman has shot guests during a wedding in Kano State leaving many of them injured but no death was reported.

Among those shot were some youths riding on horses during the occasion.

The youths, who were said to be celebrating the wedding of one of their associates, were shot and wounded by the gunman on Wednesday.

The victims are currently hospitalized at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

In an interview with PUNCH, the father of one of the victims, Malam Mohammed Abdullahi: “I have never witnessed this kind of madness in my life for someone to just open fire on innocent youths, without any just cause.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the shooting but said he did not have the details.