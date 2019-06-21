Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag

An 18-year old girl identified as Favour Ogheneyenrowho kidnapped by suspected ritualist has been found dead in a Ghana-must-go bag with her pubic hair shaved.

The incident happened at Abraka, Ethiope-East council area of Delta state.

According to the Nation Newspaper, the victim’s remains were found at a dump site behind Ozoro park in the town.

Witnesses said there were violent marks around her neck area, indicating that she was violently strangulated.

Recounting the incident leading to the teenager’s demise, Maureen Sunday, her elder sister, told the police that Favour, had received a call from a male at about 10 a.m, requesting that she met him at the Abraka park.

She, however, replied the caller that she was going to the market with her elder sister.

Miss Sunday added that on their way out of their residence located along Winners Road, a young man, whom she had never seen before (whom she believed was the same person that called her sister earlier), stopped at the junction and approached them.

A short conversation ensued between them and Favour joined him on the bike and they rode off.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, it was a case of murder.

The police boss also revealed that the suspected killer, who is believed to be Favour’s boyfriend, was on the run.

Explaining the circumstances around the killing of Favour, Adeleke said: “The lady in question was with the sister and she had a call. When she wanted to leave, she told her sister that it was her boyfriend that she wanted to go and see.

“After some time she disappeared. They did not see her. The next day they saw her body tied in a sack in a plantain/banana plantation.

“So it is not a ritual but a murder case. The signs on her neck showed that she was strangulated. Now, the boyfriend has disappeared. He is on the run.

“If he had nothing to do with what happened, why did he disappear? Why is he on the run? That is exactly what happened; not ritual killing, but a case of murder. Her body has been taken to the mortuary."