US President Donald Trump Changed His Mind 10 Minutes Before Planned Attack On Iran

The US had planned attacks on three sites in Iran in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American drone.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 21, 2019

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America has said the US military was ready to retaliate against Iran but he changed his mind 10 minutes before the planned strike.

He made the disclosure while tweeting @realDonaldTrump on Friday. 

He noted that he called off the attacks because he was told 150 people would die if he didn't. 

His tweet reads: "10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone".

"I am in no hurry. Our military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world."

SaharaReporters, New York

