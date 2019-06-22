10 Die In Rivers Pipeline Explosion

"Some engineers were carrying out repairs works at a portion of the line. It appeared that there were spills and some residents tried to scoop the oil which led to the explosion.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

An explosion from a pipeline belonging to Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) has killed no fewer than 10 persons at Kom Kom in Oyinbo Council area of Rivers State.

Confirming the development, the police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said details of the incident was still sketchy but there were causalities recorded.

He said: ”Yes, I can confirm it. Early, this morning there was a pipeline explosion at Kom kom in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers on PPMC'S pipeline."

"Some engineers were carrying out repairs works at a portion of the line. It appeared that there were spills and some residents tried to scoop the oil which led to the explosion.”

”The actual number of the dead is not known but there were casualties.”

