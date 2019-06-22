2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says reports that its Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Mr. Chidi Nwafor, has resigned is fake news.

The commission, on Saturday, made this known on its official Twitter handle, @inecnigeria. This refutation may not be unconnected with the contention regarding whether INEC used a server in transmitting 2019 presidential election results or not.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are claiming INEC transferred the election results using a server.

It described the report as false, urging members of the public to disregard it.

“The rumour circulating that our Director ICT, Engr. Chidi Nwafor has resigned is totally false and should be disregarded.

“The Director and another staff have just returned from South Africa where they represented INEC at the high-level 5th Annual Meeting of ID4Africa Movement in Johannesburg (from June 18 to June 20).

“Neither he nor any senior staff has resigned his appointment or indicated such intention, since the elections,” INEC tweeted.

Recently, SaharaReporters reported that a joint committee of information technology and legal experts has claimed to have incontrovertible evidence about Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) servers, installed in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The groups, Deservation, and Pukka Initiative, made the revelation in Yola, Thursday night, showing a document, that detailed how and when INEC server was allegedly installed and put to use.

Dr. Sani Adamu, who spoke for the two groups, said, "Apart from the incontrovertible facts our IT and legal teams have in their possession, and ready to bring to the attention of the tribunal, I wish to present to you another evidence obtainable by FoI."

Quoting the INEC chairman, Prof. Yakub Mahmood, Adamu stated the electoral body's chairman had publicly declared that "we are pioneering and deploying in 2019 general elections, a new platform for the electronic Collation and transmission of results of the 2019 elections".