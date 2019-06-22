AFCON 2019: I'll Be Watching And Cheering You ⎯ Buhari, The Cheerleader, Tells Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has motivated the Super Eagles ahead of their first match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) against Burundi on Saturday, with assurances that he is watching and cheering them to victory.

In a press statement on Saturday, the President called on the nation's national team to lift the image of the country through their unconquerable spirit.

He said, “I will be watching, just as millions of Nigerians would also do. You have our solid support, and we will cheer you to victory.

“Nigerians are known for their unconquerable spirit. Show this in the group stages, and even beyond. Nothing but lifting of the diadem is good enough for our country."