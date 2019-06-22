AFCON 2019: I'll Be Watching And Cheering You ⎯ Buhari, The Cheerleader, Tells Super Eagles

The President called on the nation's national team to lift the image of the country through their unconquerable spirit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has motivated the Super Eagles ahead of their first match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) against Burundi on Saturday, with assurances that he is watching and cheering them to victory. 

In a press statement on Saturday, the President called on the nation's national team to lift the image of the country through their unconquerable spirit. 

He said, “I will be watching, just as millions of Nigerians would also do. You have our solid support, and we will cheer you to victory.

“Nigerians are known for their unconquerable spirit. Show this in the group stages, and even beyond. Nothing but lifting of the diadem is good enough for our country."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Africa Nations Cup: Sickness Hits Nigerian Super Eagles Camp As Only 4 Could Start Training On Wednesday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Sacks Bank-Anthony, Boss Of Lagos State Sports Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Group C: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports Group B: AFCON 2019 Group Review
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Sports Sexist Employment Policy At The University Of Ibadan
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Experience Aboard Arik Airline W3 0101 Los – Lon; December 12, 2010
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I've Performed Over 500 Surgeries, No Death Recorded -Fake Nigerian Doctor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Tweets Cryptic Message Condemning President Buhari's Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Contractor Confesses To Burying Whistle-blower, 16 Years After
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Seven Killed In Shi’ite Mosque Blast – Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Business MultiChoice Could Retrench More Than 2,000 Staff
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ALERT: Boko Haram To Carry Out More Deadly Attacks In Borno Communities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad