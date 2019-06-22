Group F: AFCON 2019 Group Preview

The sixth group in the tournament for the 32nd edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Group F have, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, and Guinea-Bissau

Benin

Benin has never won the AFCON and is currently ranked 88 in FIFA World ranking; they will be playing Ghana on June 25, 2019, in the AFCON battle.

Micheal Dussuyer will be managing Angola to the 32nd AFCON in Egypt.

Full Squad

Forwards: Steve Mounié, Cebio Soukou, Désiré Ségbé Azankpo, Yannick Aguemon, Jacques Bessan



Midfielders: Jordan Adeoti, Jodel Dossou, David Djigla, Tidjani Anaane, Rodrigue Kossi, Mama Seïbou



Defenders: Khaled Adenon, Moise Adilehou, Olivier Verdon, Junior Salomon, David Kiki, Séidou Barazé, Emmanuel Imorou, Rodrigue Fassinou



Goalkeepers: Saturnin Allagbe, Fabien Farnolle, Chérif Dine Kakpo

Cameroon

Cameroon is ranked 51 in the FIFA world ranking, with Clarence Seedorf managing the team in the 32nd Total African Cup of Nations.

Cameroon, the defending champions have won the AFCON five times, in the last AFCON in Gabon, Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1, where Burkina Faso took the third place position beating Ghana.

Full Squad

Forwards: Jacques Zoua, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Clinton N'Jie, Christian Bassogog, Jean-Pierre Nsamé, Joel Tagueu, Fabrice Olinga, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Stéphane Bahoken, Steve Mvoué



Midfielders: Georges Mandjeck, André Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Arnaud Djoum, Ambroise Oyongo, Petrus Boumal, Olivier Boumale, Jeando Fuchs, Tristan Dingome, Paul-Georges Ntep, Nicolas Ngamaleu, Edgar Salli



Defenders: Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui, Collins Fai, Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte, Jérôme Onguene, Yaya Banana, Gaëtan Bong, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Ramses Akono



Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa, André Onana, Carlos Kameni, Omossola Medjo

Ghana

Ghanaian team is currently ranked 50 on the FIFA world ranking, and has won the AFCON competition four times, twice with the old flag, and twice with their new flag.

James Kwesi Appiah is the manager leading the Ghanian squad to the Pharaoh’s Arena.

Ghana will be playing Benin In their next match on the June 25 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Full Squad

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban, Yaw Yeboah, Owusu Kwabena, Majeed Waris, Asamoah Gyan, Fatawu Safiu



Midfielders: Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, André Ayew, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Agyepong, Samuel Owusu



Defenders: Lumor Agbenyenu, Andy Yiadom, John Boye, Kasim Adams, Joseph Aidoo, Kwadwo Asamoah, Joseph Attamah, Jonathan Mensah, Musah Nuhu, Baba Rahman, Mohammed Alhassan



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Lawrence Ati, Felix Annan

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau is currently ranked 118 according to the FIFA world ranking and has never won the AFCON.

The Guinea-Bissau team is managed by Baciro Cande and will play against Cameroon on the 25th of June 2019 in the Africa Cup of Nations

Full Squad

Forwards: Frederic Mendy, Toni Silva, Jorginho, Piqueti, Joseph Mendes, Romario Baldé



Midfilders: Zezinho, Pelé, Joao Jaquite, Mama Baldé, Bura, Moreto Cassama



Defenders: Tomás Dabó, Rudinilson Silva, Juary Soares, Sori Mané, Nadjack, Mamadu Cande, Marcelo Djalo, Nanu



Goalkeepers: Rui Dabo, Jonas Mendes