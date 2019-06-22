Killings: Taraba Governor Ishaku Relaxes Curfew On Jalingo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has relaxed the 4 pm to 6 am curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital and environs. 

The curfew will now start from 6 pm to 6 am.

Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, told SaharaReporters on Saturday night that "after reviewing the security situation in Kona communities attacked recently by the Fulani militia, the Taraba State government has decided to review the curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital and the affected communities with immediate effect.

"The new schedule for the curfew is now 6 pm to 6 am instead of 4 pm to 6 am. The reduction in the number of hours covered by the curfew is as a result of the significant improvement in the security situation in the areas.

"Security agencies have been duly informed about the review and instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the new curfew schedule. Government wishes to thank security agencies and the people in the affected areas for their roles in facilitating the return of normalcy," Dan Abu said.

He further stated that the government wished to appeal to all residents of Jalingo and the affected communities to continue to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to the areas to ensure the stability of peace already achieved in the areas.

SaharaReporters, New York

