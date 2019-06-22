Women's World Cup: Nigeria Crashes Out As Germany Win 3-0

Alexandra Popp's 20th-minute headed goal was allowed to stand by referee Yoshimi Yamashita after she deemed Svenja Huth was not interfering in play while in an offside position.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 22, 2019

VAR once again had a major influence at the Women's World Cup as Germany beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach the last eight.

Alexandra Popp's 20th-minute headed goal was allowed to stand by referee Yoshimi Yamashita after she deemed Svenja Huth was not interfering in play while in an offside position.

Then, following another VAR check, she awarded a penalty having ruled Evelyn Nwabuoku had fouled Lina Magull.

Sara Dabritz converted from the spot and Lea Schuller fired in a late third.

Either Sweden or Canada stand between the two-time winners and a place in the semi-finals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Africa Nations Cup: Sickness Hits Nigerian Super Eagles Camp As Only 4 Could Start Training On Wednesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sports AFCON 2019: I'll Be Watching And Cheering You ⎯ Buhari, The Cheerleader, Tells Super Eagles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Sports Group E: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Group F: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Sacks Bank-Anthony, Boss Of Lagos State Sports Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Group C: AFCON 2019 Group Preview
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH I've Performed Over 500 Surgeries, No Death Recorded -Fake Nigerian Doctor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Contractor Confesses To Burying Whistle-blower, 16 Years After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghana UPDATE: We Supply Ghana Manpower, We Get Insults Back –Nigerian Professor Arrested By Ghanaian Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Tweets Cryptic Message Condemning President Buhari's Appointments
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections 2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Africa Nations Cup: Sickness Hits Nigerian Super Eagles Camp As Only 4 Could Start Training On Wednesday
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad