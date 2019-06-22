Women's World Cup: Nigeria Crashes Out As Germany Win 3-0

VAR once again had a major influence at the Women's World Cup as Germany beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach the last eight.

Alexandra Popp's 20th-minute headed goal was allowed to stand by referee Yoshimi Yamashita after she deemed Svenja Huth was not interfering in play while in an offside position.

Then, following another VAR check, she awarded a penalty having ruled Evelyn Nwabuoku had fouled Lina Magull.

Sara Dabritz converted from the spot and Lea Schuller fired in a late third.

Either Sweden or Canada stand between the two-time winners and a place in the semi-finals.