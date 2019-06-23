Bauchi 13 Vs 18: Court Restrains 2 Lawmakers From Parading As Speaker, Deputy Speaker

Both lawmakers emerged speaker and deputy speaker after 18 members conducted a parallel election at the state assembly complex in front of a sculpted mace.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019


A Bauchi State High Court has granted an ex parte order restraining Kawuwa Damina and Tukur Ibrahim from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The ex parte order by the court was granted after 13 members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly sought a constitutional interpretation regarding the action of the 18 members.

They were granted an interim injunction pending the hearing of the motion which was adjourned until July 2.

The Bauchi State house of assembly was in became a stage for a drama of twists and turns last Thursday when 13 lawmakers as early as 6 am went into the legislative chamber and elected a speaker.

When the remaining lawmakers, 18 of them arrived, they were prevented from entering into the assembly complex.

Therefore, they stood outside of the building to elect their own speaker. At the end of the day, the assembly produced two speakers.

SaharaReporters, New York

