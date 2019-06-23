Coup Attempt: Ethiopia's Army Chief Of Staff Killed

On Saturday, the government said there had been a failed coup attempt against the head of regional government in Amhara, one of Ethiopia’s nine federal states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia’s army chief of staff has been shot, the prime minister’s press secretary told Reuters Sunday, hours after a failed coup attempt was reported in a federal state north of the capital.

It was unclear whether General Seare Mekonnen had been killed or wounded.

On Saturday, the government said there had been a failed coup attempt against the head of regional government in Amhara, one of Ethiopia’s nine federal states.

The developments underscore the challenges facing the Horn of Africa nation’s new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, as he tries to spearhead political reforms amid widespread unrest.

Since coming to power in April last year, Abiy has pushed to open up the once isolated, security-obsessed country. His government has released political prisoners, removed bans on political parties and prosecuted officials accused of gross human rights abuses.

However, ethnic violence, long held in check by the state’s iron grip, has flared up in many areas, including Amhara, where the regional government was led by Ambachew Mekonnen.

Residents in Amhara’s capital Bahir Dar said late Saturday there was gunfire in some neighborhoods and that some roads had been closed off.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Multinational Force Kills 42 Terrorists, Suffers 13 Casualties
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Economy Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo To Meet Trump's Deputy, Mike Pence
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Bauchi 13 Vs 18: Court Restrains 2 Lawmakers From Parading As Speaker, Deputy Speaker
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report: Nigeria Didn’t Convict Any Complicit Government Officials, Says American Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Money Nigerians Excited As MMM Returns
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Books Leah Sharibu: Henry Claudius Accuses Reno Omokri Of Taking Grants, Selling Books In Dapchi Girl's Name, Pockets Money
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Aircraft Overshoots Runway In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, Murdered With £19 'Zombie Knife' In London
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News We Received US Report On Human Trafficking In Nigeria With Mixed Feelings -NAPTIP Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Multinational Force Kills 42 Terrorists, Suffers 13 Casualties
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad