Coup Attempt: Ethiopia's Army Chief Of Staff Shot

On Saturday, the government said there had been a failed coup attempt against the head of regional government in Amhara, one of Ethiopia’s nine federal states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia’s army chief of staff has been shot, the prime minister’s press secretary told Reuters Sunday, hours after a failed coup attempt was reported in a federal state north of the capital.

It was unclear whether General Seare Mekonnen had been killed or wounded.

On Saturday, the government said there had been a failed coup attempt against the head of regional government in Amhara, one of Ethiopia’s nine federal states.

The developments underscore the challenges facing the Horn of Africa nation’s new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, as he tries to spearhead political reforms amid widespread unrest.

Since coming to power in April last year, Abiy has pushed to open up the once isolated, security-obsessed country. His government has released political prisoners, removed bans on political parties and prosecuted officials accused of gross human rights abuses.

However, ethnic violence, long held in check by the state’s iron grip, has flared up in many areas, including Amhara, where the regional government was led by Ambachew Mekonnen.

Residents in Amhara’s capital Bahir Dar said late Saturday there was gunfire in some neighborhoods and that some roads had been closed off.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Multinational Force Kills 42 Terrorists, Suffers 13 Casualties
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insurgency Killings: Taraba Governor Ishaku Relaxes Curfew On Jalingo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Bauchi 13 Vs 18: Court Restrains 2 Lawmakers From Parading As Speaker, Deputy Speaker
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Money Nigerians Excited As MMM Returns
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Aircraft Overshoots Runway In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Books Leah Sharibu: Henry Claudius Accuses Reno Omokri Of Taking Grants, Selling Books In Dapchi Girl's Name, Pockets Money
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Multinational Force Kills 42 Terrorists, Suffers 13 Casualties
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Business MultiChoice Could Retrench More Than 2,000 Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment 10 Die In Rivers Pipeline Explosion
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad