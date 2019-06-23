Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo To Meet Trump's Deputy, Mike Pence

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be meeting his American counterpart, Mike Pence, Unites States of America's Vice President on Wednesday.

This was revealed in a statement released by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity.

The two vice-presidents would be discussing matters on economic prospects between Nigeria and the US in Washington DC.

The Osinbajo will also meet other key groups and interests in the country.

Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.

He is expected back in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday.