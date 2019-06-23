Police Arrest Suspected ATM Robbers In Ogun

The suspects were alleged to have traced their victims, with a motorcycle on standby, before they robbed them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

Ogun State Police Command said it arrested two men who specialised in robbing people withdrawing money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

According to the police, the suspects, Ebenezer Olubukola, 30 and Olajide Oladejo, 29 belonged to a syndicate that rob customers who withdraw money from ATMs. 

During a stop-and-search exercise, the Area Commander of Ota Police Division, ACP Monday Agbonika, and other policemen attached to the PUFF ADDER operation saw three men on a Bajaj motorcycle around First Bank in Ota, and decided to search them.

As the policemen approached the bike, the three men fled but two were nabbed after a chase.

Items recovered from the suspects included a locally-made pistol with five live cartridges and a motorcycle with registration number AKM 490 WT.

SaharaReporters, New York

