Salary Decrease: Workers Of Federal Polytechnic In Bayelsa To Go On Indefinite Strike

“The strike will begin with a peaceful protest along the major highway of the East-West road, that links Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 23, 2019

The three staff unions in the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State have threatened to go on indefinite strike by the end of June over the decrease in workers’ salary in the institution.

The unions, Academic Staff Unions of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Unions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANP), made this known on Saturday while speaking with Journalists over the plight of workers in the institution. 

Nelson Ebimie, the Chairman of NASU in the school, said the workers would not hesitate to embark on strike except their demands are met. 

 He said: “What you are seeing here today is a response to our pains and sufferings over the years. The three unions are here to chart the way forward, we have suffered since 2015. Today, we have resolved that if by the end of this month, June, we still experience the shortfalls in our salaries, there will be a total shutdown of the system; that is indefinite strike action. 

“The strike will begin with a peaceful protest along the major highway of the East-West road, that links Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states,” 

Adubazi Onimisi, the ASUP chairman, and Charles Willabo, SSANP's chairman, said the industrial action is meant to drive home their demand. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Directs Schools To Teach History From September
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Professor Killed In His Port Harcourt Apartment
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Nigeria's Education System In Crisis, Says Gowon
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education Herdsmen Attacks: 2,000 Children Out Of School In Nasarawa
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education Law School: NOUN Graduates Write Buhari, To Opt For Mass Protests
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Ondo State Ministry of Education School Now Hoodlum Hangout
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Money Nigerians Excited As MMM Returns
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Deploys Drone To Fight Kidnapping In Ondo, Ekiti
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections 2019 Election Server: INEC Denies Resignation Of ICT Director
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Books Leah Sharibu: Henry Claudius Accuses Reno Omokri Of Taking Grants, Selling Books In Dapchi Girl's Name, Pockets Money
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Air Peace Aircraft Overshoots Runway In Port Harcourt
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Girl, 18, Found Dead In Ghana-must-go Bag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business MultiChoice Could Retrench More Than 2,000 Staff
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Multinational Force Kills 42 Terrorists, Suffers 13 Casualties
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Mocks VP Osinbajo Over Sleepless Night Due To Nigerians' Poverty
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad