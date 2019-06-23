Salary Decrease: Workers Of Federal Polytechnic In Bayelsa To Go On Indefinite Strike

The three staff unions in the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State have threatened to go on indefinite strike by the end of June over the decrease in workers’ salary in the institution.

The unions, Academic Staff Unions of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Unions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANP), made this known on Saturday while speaking with Journalists over the plight of workers in the institution.

Nelson Ebimie, the Chairman of NASU in the school, said the workers would not hesitate to embark on strike except their demands are met.

He said: “What you are seeing here today is a response to our pains and sufferings over the years. The three unions are here to chart the way forward, we have suffered since 2015. Today, we have resolved that if by the end of this month, June, we still experience the shortfalls in our salaries, there will be a total shutdown of the system; that is indefinite strike action.

“The strike will begin with a peaceful protest along the major highway of the East-West road, that links Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states,”

Adubazi Onimisi, the ASUP chairman, and Charles Willabo, SSANP's chairman, said the industrial action is meant to drive home their demand.

