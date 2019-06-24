Appointments By Buhari: APC Stakeholders Protest In Abuja

Part of their demands is that President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that he appoints people who worked for him in various capacity during the 2019 general elections as he forms his cabinet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

Some aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday protested in Abuja demanding inclusion in governance and appointments into offices.

The stakeholders under the aegis of APC concerned national stakeholders forum defied the rain and gathered at the Defence headquarters. They displayed placards with various inscriptions to make their demands known, ChannelsTV reports.

The stakeholders also said President Buhari should not appoint people who have stayed in government for over 40 years.

They stressed that the nation is in dire need of fresh ideas.

“By now, we expect that a real cabinet and primary appointment independently formed by the President based on merit and constitutional criteria would have been made public.

“This is the time for compensation but now it has gone back to the old ways where a few people take the compensation to themselves and their cronies,” Symeon Chilagorom, who led the protesters said.

The group also decried the delay in President Buhari’s appointment of his new cabinet, alleging that the delay could give some political influencers to handpick their allies for the appointment, leaving behind those who risked their necks to ensure President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 elections.

SaharaReporters, New York

