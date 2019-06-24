Bandits Raid Zamfara Governor’s Home Town, Kill 3, Kidnap 20, Steal 500 Cattle

*Security forces not well-equipped to fight bandits –local government chairman

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

Three persons have been killed, about 20 kidnapped and 500 cattle stolen following a fresh attack in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

Not a few people were injured in the attack which took place in the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle, who had recently gone to Dubai seeking for a solution to end the killing spree in the state he presides over.

According to the chairman of the local government, Ahmed Abubakar, the bandits stormed Faru village previous Monday and Bachiri on Saturday while an attack on Gama Giwa village was carried out on Sunday. 

Mr. Abubakar said, “My local government is under siege. They are attacking our communities and villages. Virtually every day and the military manpower cannot overpower these people.

“We record between four and five attacks on a weekly basis. People are dying. Others are being kidnapped because the security forces are not well-equipped to fight these people.”

All efforts made to speak with officials of Operation Sharen Daji were unsuccessful, Channels TV reports.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the villagers are now fleeing their homes, seeking refuge at the local government headquarters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Onemola Rejects Appointment As Lawan's Media Aide
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Opens Up In New York On Nigeria's Current Challenges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Osinbajo Arrives In New York For 4-Day Visit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics What Buhari, Political Parties, Others Should Do Before Implementing EU Observers Report -Falana
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Books Leah Sharibu: Henry Claudius Accuses Reno Omokri Of Taking Grants, Selling Books In Dapchi Girl's Name, Pockets Money
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Rising Jazz Star Bunmi Thomas, Born In Britain To Nigerian Parents, Faces Deportation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Onemola Rejects Appointment As Lawan's Media Aide
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money Nigerians Excited As MMM Returns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ethiopia UPDATE: Ethiopian Chief Of Army Staff Shot Dead By Own Bodyguard In Coup Attempt
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Daura Head, Who Is Staff Of EFCC Still In Kidnappers' Den After 24 Days, Village Holds Prayer For Release
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Nigerians Arrested For Robbery, Rape Of Woman In Husband’s Presence –Ghana Police
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics Osinbajo Opens Up In New York On Nigeria's Current Challenges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Building Collapses In Lagos Again
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Vs Atiku: We Have Evidence INEC Procured, Installed, Deployed Servers In 36 States, Two Groups Claim
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports Falcons Protest Unpaid Bonuses, Refuse To Leave Hotel After Crashing Out Of Women's World Cup
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Arrives In New York For 4-Day Visit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad