Bandits Raid Zamfara Governor’s Home Town, Kill 3, Kidnap 20, Steal 500 Cattle

Three persons have been killed, about 20 kidnapped and 500 cattle stolen following a fresh attack in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

Not a few people were injured in the attack which took place in the home town of Governor Bello Matawalle, who had recently gone to Dubai seeking for a solution to end the killing spree in the state he presides over.

According to the chairman of the local government, Ahmed Abubakar, the bandits stormed Faru village previous Monday and Bachiri on Saturday while an attack on Gama Giwa village was carried out on Sunday.

Mr. Abubakar said, “My local government is under siege. They are attacking our communities and villages. Virtually every day and the military manpower cannot overpower these people.

“We record between four and five attacks on a weekly basis. People are dying. Others are being kidnapped because the security forces are not well-equipped to fight these people.”

All efforts made to speak with officials of Operation Sharen Daji were unsuccessful, Channels TV reports.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the villagers are now fleeing their homes, seeking refuge at the local government headquarters.