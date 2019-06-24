BREAKING: Court Rejects PDP’s Request To Access INEC Server

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has refused to grant the prayer of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) to access the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The PDP and Atiku had on June 13 asked the tribunal to give it permission to inspect the electronic gadgets used by INEC in Feb. 23 presidential election.

Rejecting the prayer, the five-man panel unanimously refused the application of the PDP and Atiku saying that issues have been joined by parties on the existence or otherwise of the server.

The judges also said the tribunal cannot delve into this issue at the interlocutory stage.

More details later…​

SaharaReporters, New York

