Building Collapse: Lagos Government Says It Has Started Rehabilitation Of Ita-Faaji Survivors

Following the collapse of another building, Lagos Government says it has commenced rehabilitating survivors of Ita-Faaji Building collapse

According to the state government, the Ministry of Health commenced the rehabilitation of the survivors of the Ita-Faaji building collapse to get them back on their feet.

The ministry said this on Sunday, following the collapse of another building in Mafoluku area of Lagos State. See Also Breaking News LIVE: Rescue Of Children Trapped In Lagos Island School Building Collapse

On March 13, at least 20 people died after a three-storey building housing a school collapsed at Ita-Faaji, Lagos Island.

According to a statement signed by Titilayo Goncalves, the Permanent Secretary at the ministry of health, the rehabilitation is to ensure full recovery of the survivors.

She said: “As part of efforts to ensure full recovery from the shock and trauma suffered by the victims, especially the bereaved among them, mental health talk and support is also being offered by our trained psychiatrists, grief counsellors and social workers because some of them after such a traumatic incident, require mental health support to help them overcome their grief.”

Goncalves, therefore, urged residents of the state to subscribe to the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, stressing that the state government, through the ministry, would ensure quality, affordable and accessible health care services.

“We have started the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme and with N8,500 a year, you can enjoy quality health coverage which is efficient and accessible,” she said.