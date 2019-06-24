Court Remands Pastor Who Faked Own Kidnap In Prison Custody

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded a Methodist priest, Peter Adewuyi, in prison custody for allegedly masterminding his own kidnap to obtain a ransom.

The magistrate, Omolola Akosile, also remanded a suspected accomplice in the crime, Oluwadare Ajewole, pending their next appearance in court, Premium Times reports.

The police arrested Messrs Adewuyi (30) and Ajewole (25) on June 11 and charged them with aiding, arranging and abetting kidnapping.

Mr. Adewuyi had falsely reported his kidnap between Ijebu Jesa and Aramoko while on a journey.

He had reportedly hidden in a hotel in Ado Ekiti on the pretence that he had been kidnapped, claiming that his captors had demanded N3 million ransom.

He had sought his church and other members of the public’s assistance to raise the ransom for his release.

Luck, however, ran out on him as he was discovered and arrested.

At the court sitting on Monday, police prosecutor, Monica Ikebuilo, an Inspector, said the alleged offences are contrary to, and punishable under Sections 5 and 7 of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.

The prosecutor explained that the act was committed within the Ado Ekiti Magisterial District on June 11.

Mrs. Akosile ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison custody pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She subsequently adjourned the case until July 24.

