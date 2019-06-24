Falz Blasts Governor Ganduje For Jailing Kano Musician Who Joked About Him In A Song

It is shameful to see public officers using the machinery of the state to harass citizens and attempting to hinder our inalienable freedom of expression.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

Popular Nigerian musician, Folarin Falana better known as Falz the Bahd Guy has condemned the Kano State government for jailing musician Mohammed Yusuf for singing songs which made jokes about the Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state.

Posting a screenshot of a BBC pidgin on his Instagram handle @falzthedahdguy, Falz said, "HATE to see stuff like this! This is 2019. 

Any individual who feels defamed by any statement made by another person can sue for libel or slander under the law of defamation. 

"It is shameful to see public officers using the machinery of the state to harass citizens and attempting to hinder our inalienable freedom of expression. 

"Anyone who knows the musician Mohammed Yusuf personally should please get in touch with me. We NEED to contend this unjust sentence," Falz said.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

