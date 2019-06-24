Insecurity In Northern Nigeria: Arewa Group To Hold Conference

Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) has called for more proactive measures in addressing the security situation in some parts of northern Nigeria.

The Convener of the group, Usman Bugaje stated this at a press conference in Kaduna.

”For one decade, Boko Haram insurgency has sapped the human and material resources of the Federal and State governments and has yet remained protracted,” he said.

“The ethno-religious crises and the farmer-herder crises are not abating,” he said and was also concerned about the efforts of security agencies in the insurgency in the northeast.

To provide solutions to these challenges, Bugaje announced that the group would be organizing a conference on northern security which is scheduled to hold July 1 and 2, at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation conference in Kaduna.

The group called on security agencies to redouble their efforts through robust and coordinated community support, noting that it called the conference on insecurity in the north to do a thorough analysis of the various security challenges.

It will also get experts to provide solutions, particularly on the coordination and regulation of community responses.