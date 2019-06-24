Lagos Building Collapse: Emergency Team Rescues Two Buried Under Rubble

Two people have been rescued from the building that collapsed at No. 36 Adesanya Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State, on Sunday.

SaharaReporters had reported the collapse earlier on Sunday, noting that at least 10 people injured.

However, speaking on the incident, Oke Osanyintolu, the Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said two people had been rescued.

He said no death was recorded and the injured victims had been moved to a hospital.

He said, “It was an old building. However, the building will be pulled to ground zero for the safety of the people living in the area. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Many Injured As Building Collapses In Lagos Again

“The people there have been evacuated and the injured are responding to the treatment; no death was recorded. All the buildings adjacent and those beside the collapsed building will be subjected to solid materials testing.”

Also, Titi Ajirotutu, Public Affairs Officer of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), said the site supervisor, Dada Olaniyi, was arrested by policemen from the Makinde Police Station and detained.

“The building caved in on Sunday, while the labourers were doing partial demolition on the site. Information gathered revealed that the renovation works commenced around 4 pm on Friday in an attempt to avoid LABSCA and get the building renovated to attract buyers.

“They were trying to use the opportunity of the weekend to work in order to avoid LABSCA and that was when the building collapsed on the labourers breaking the walls. The state government has brought down the whole building through LASEMA,” Ajirotutu said.