Nigerian Troops Kill 3 Terrorists, Frees 51 Children, 42 Women

Twenty-four of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines by the Nigerian Army regimental medical officers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

The Nigerian Army says it has rescued 42 women, 51 children and two men used by Boko Haram terrorists as labourers on a farm in different clearance operations in Borno.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, stated this in a statement, adding that three terrorists were neutralized in the operation.

Twenty-four of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines by the Nigerian Army regimental medical officers.

According to him, it was in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive on the collaboration between the army and National Primary Health Care Development Agency to reach out to areas not captured in the polio vaccination exercise.

Musa said new camps set up by the terrorists were also destroyed.

The army said it recovered copies of the Quran, one generator, two bicycles, flags, five bicycles, five SIM cards of different networks and clothing materials from the terrorists’ enclaves.

