Police In Ethiopia Kills Coup Mastermind

Gen Seare and Amhara governor Ambachew Mekonnen, who was also killed on Saturday, were seen as close allies of the prime minister.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

The suspected chief plotter of Saturday's failed coup attempt in Ethiopia's Amhara region has been shot dead by police.

The BBC reports, Brig-Gen Asaminew Tsige was killed on the outskirts of Amhara's capital, Bahir Dar.

Ethiopia's army chief Gen Seare Mekonnen was killed by his own bodyguard trying to foil the coup.

Gen Seare and Amhara governor Ambachew Mekonnen, who was also killed on Saturday, were seen as close allies of the prime minister.

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-mast throughout the country to honour loyalist who died in the failed coup attempt. 

A heavy contingent of pro-government forces has been deployed in Bahir Dar and the federal capital, Addis Ababa.

The internet has been shut across the country, days after services resumed following an unexplained blackout of more than a week.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Former Bauchi Governor Spent N2.3 Billion To Buy Burial Materials, Incumbent Governor Claims
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 5 Rural Electricity Agency Directors For Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Daura Head, Who Is Staff Of EFCC Still In Kidnappers' Den After 24 Days, Village Holds Prayer For Release
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME A Severed Male Head Sells For N170,000, Female N160,000 In Nigeria - Says 22-year-old Who Beheaded 4 Kids
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Police Nab Three Men Who Specialize In Snatching Uber Cars
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Former Bauchi Governor Spent N2.3 Billion To Buy Burial Materials, Incumbent Governor Claims
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Doesn’t Want Obaseki Back In Office –Oyegun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Osinbajo Opens Up In New York On Nigeria's Current Challenges
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Onemola Rejects Appointment As Lawan's Media Aide
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 5 Rural Electricity Agency Directors For Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Rising Jazz Star Bunmi Thomas, Born In Britain To Nigerian Parents, Faces Deportation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Raid Zamfara Governor’s Home Town, Kill 3, Kidnap 20, Steal 500 Cattle
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Ethiopia UPDATE: Ethiopian Chief Of Army Staff Shot Dead By Own Bodyguard In Coup Attempt
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Militia Attack: Taraba Residents Flee Town
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Air Force Denies Supplying Weapons To Herdsmen In Enugu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Daura Head, Who Is Staff Of EFCC Still In Kidnappers' Den After 24 Days, Village Holds Prayer For Release
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad