Police Nab Alleged Land-grabber

The Lagos State Police Command has nabbed an alleged notorious land-grabber, Ojo Adesola, who terrorized residents of Lagos and Ogun states.

Bala Elkana, the Public Relations Officer of the command, sad this in a press statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday.

He said the police surveillance patrol team from Alagbado police station arrested Adesola and confiscated arms from him.

According to the spokesperson, four locally-made rifles and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the white bus in which Adesola was found.

He said Adesola's gang acted as warlords, waiting to be hired by anyone who could pay for their services to take over lands by force.

It stated further that the group engaged in a series of killings and maiming of landowners.

The suspect in his confessional statement, accordingly to the police, said they were hired by someone to dislodge landowners at Epe and that he was on his way to pick the other members of the gang for the operation before he was arrested.

Police said they were on the trail of five other members of his gang who are at large.