Police Nab Alleged Land-grabber

He said Adesola's gang acted as warlords, waiting to be hired by anyone who could pay for their services to take over lands by force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 24, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command has nabbed an alleged notorious land-grabber, Ojo Adesola, who terrorized residents of Lagos and Ogun states.

Bala Elkana, the Public Relations Officer of the command, sad this in a press statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday.

He said the police surveillance patrol team from Alagbado police station arrested Adesola and confiscated arms from him.

According to the spokesperson, four locally-made rifles and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the white bus in which Adesola was found.

He said Adesola's gang acted as warlords, waiting to be hired by anyone who could pay for their services to take over lands by force.

It stated further that the group engaged in a series of killings and maiming of landowners.

The suspect in his confessional statement, accordingly to the police, said they were hired by someone to dislodge landowners at Epe and that he was on his way to pick the other members of the gang for the operation before he was arrested.

Police said they were on the trail of five other members of his gang who are at large.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bauchi Governor Spent N2.3 Billion To Buy Burial Materials, Incumbent Governor Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 5 Rural Electricity Agency Directors For Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
REVEALED: Armed Robbers, Murderers, Employed By Gov Yahaya Bello To Help Buhari Win Elections
Exclusive REVEALED: Armed Robbers, Murderers, Employed By Governor Yahaya Bello To Help Buhari/Osinbajo, APC Win Elections In Kogi State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Nab Three Men Who Specialize In Snatching Uber Cars
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Court Orders Arrest Of Innoson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Rejects PDP’s Request To Access INEC Server
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Doesn’t Want Obaseki Back In Office –Oyegun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Former Bauchi Governor Spent N2.3 Billion To Buy Burial Materials, Incumbent Governor Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails 5 Rural Electricity Agency Directors For Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragic Love: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom Over Woman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Onemola Rejects Appointment As Lawan's Media Aide
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Entertainment Rising Jazz Star Bunmi Thomas, Born In Britain To Nigerian Parents, Faces Deportation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Bandits Raid Zamfara Governor’s Home Town, Kill 3, Kidnap 20, Steal 500 Cattle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigerian Air Force Denies Supplying Weapons To Herdsmen In Enugu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Militia Attack: Taraba Residents Flee Town
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Agriculture World Bank To Give $200 Million To Nigerian Farmers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad